GCAA officers attend training to develop National Air Navigation Plan

A ONE-WEEK training to aid in the development of a National Air Navigation Plan (N-ANP) was conducted by experts from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) South American (SAM) Region for Officers from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority’s (GCAA’s) Air Navigation Services (ANS) and Aviation Safety Regulations Directorates (ASR), along with stakeholders from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, the Hydro Meteorological Services responsible for Aeronautical Meteorology, and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport.

In a release, GCAA said the experts; Jorge Armoa, responsible for Aeronautical Information Management & Meteorology (SAM AIM/MET) and Fernando Hermoza, who holds responsibility for Air Traffic Management & Search and Rescue (SAM ATM/SAR), conducted the training from October 22-26, 2018 at the Air Navigation Services Control Tower Conference room at Timehri.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director General of the GCAA, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, welcomed the team from ICAO and encouraged the participants to maximise the opportunity in working together with the technical support and guidance from the ICAO facilitators to develop the Guyana’s National Air Navigation Plan.

Col. Field also stressed that the rapid development of the aviation sector will support the economic growth, air connectivity and wellbeing of Guyanese. He said that the development of this plan is key to guide the policy and decision makers with information for critical capital investment in air navigation infrastructure which will guarantee global interoperability.

The five-day workshop saw participants engaging in information gathering, discussing and developing SWOT analysis for Aeronautical Information Management (AIM), Aeronautical Meteorology (AeroMET) and Air Traffic Management (ATM), and presenting the relevant chapters with key objectives that will form part of the draft N-ANP.

The National-Air Navigation Plan (N-ANP) is a live document which contain details of facilities – infrastructure, services and procedures necessary for air navigation. It is a planning tool outlining the responsibilities of a state and the requirements related to the facilities and services to be implemented by the State over a 10-15 year period.

It is also used to monitor and measure the efforts made by the State and forms the basis for the rights of those services rendered. The N-ANP will guide decision makers (policy and finance) on capital resources allocation and ensure that the State plan is harmonised with the South American Regional Performance Based Implementation Plan (SAM PBIP), the Global Air Navigation Plan (GANP) and aligned with Aviation System Block Upgrade (ASBU) methodology.

Several aspects of the N-ANP are already in the implementation stage, including Guyana’s Automatic Dependence Surveillance -Broadcast (ADS-B) project, Performance Based Navigation, and interconnection of digital network systems. The N-ANP will form part of the Civil Aviation Master Plan (CAMP). The draft N-ANP is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2019. Following the presentations by various groups, the facilitators deemed the course a success with excellent participation from the Guyanese.