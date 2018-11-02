Essequibo Police destroy ganja field at Onderneeming

Police from “G” Division on Friday destroyed a ganja farm at the Onderneeming Sand-pit area on the Essequibo Coast.

The raid was done between 11:00hrs and 15:00hrs on Friday November, 2 2018.

Acting on information, a party of police men went to Onderneeming Sand-pit back lands Essequibo Coast. On arrival there arrival they discovered about half an acre of marijuana plants cultivated. There were approximately 600 cannabis plants measuring from 5 inches to 6 feet in height.

The plants weight approximately 25 kg along. A a quantity of dry cannabis with an estimated weight 2kg was also destroyed.

There was a make shift camp with 3 hammocks, kitchen utensils, clothing groceries and farming tools. All were set on fire by police. There were no arrests.