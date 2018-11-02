Arson attempt at AFC’s Whim LGE candidate’s home

THE Alliance For Change said it is alarmed and horrified by the reports that an arson attempt was made on the home of one of its party’s Local Government Elections candidates, Ms. Rashree Permaul of Bloomfield village, in the Whim/Bloomfield Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

At approximately 21:45hrs on Wednesday evening, Ms. Permaul was alerted to flames emanating from a fire which was set in a box placed next to the wall of the lower flat of her home. The fire was put out quickly enough to prevent any major damage to the home. It was later discovered that a pillar of the home located close to the fire was doused in what appeared to be kerosene.

The AFC said Ms. Permaul lives in the home with her two children and bed-ridden father. The AFC views this as a terror attack on Ms. Permaul, the lives of her children, her father and her home. “This act is consistent with the old political tactics of fear which is resorted to by certain political entities. The AFC is relieved that Ms. Permaul and her family members are safe and condemns this ghastly attempt to destroy her property and threaten her life and the lives of her family.”

The AFC calls on the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Fire Service to fully investigate this criminal act and apprehend the arsonist(s). “It is now evident that the campaign of threats and terror against the AFC activists, about which the party complained, has been taken to another level with this attempted arson. The resort to violence by political thugs and hooligans will not intimidate party fighters who are now more determined to work for change in this particular NDC,” the AFC said.