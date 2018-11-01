South Rupununi Toshaos repudiates Peter Persaud

…stand behind new NTC chair

Dear Editor,

WE, the Toshaos of the deepsouth communities in the South Rupununi, are writing to refute the baseless allegations made by one Peter Persaud in the Kaieteur News (06.10.2018).

Most of us Toshaos have never heard of this person, so for him to claim to speak on our behalf is fantasy on his part. Most of our people do not know who this man is or what he does. He has no standing or authority to speak on our behalf.

First, we supported the SRDC press release, because we all agreed we were not properly consulted during the ESIA process for [the] Marudi Mountain Mining Project and our rights were not properly catered for in the draft document. This is not to express any personal feelings about the Romanex Company, but to say that when it comes to our lands and territory, we want our rights to be respected at every stage of the process. It is outrageous and false to claim that we have not supported the press release issued by the SRDC when it was us, after several meetings on the draft ESIA, who decided on a course of action that included issuing a press statement.

Second, we the Toshaos and Councillors of the villages in the deep South Rupununi support the SRDC as a legally constituted institution under the Amerindian Act. The SRDC represents the 21 villages and satellite communities of the South Rupununi. Like our past leaders, we see strength and support by coming together to deal with common issues and plan strategically for our district. Our past leaders have struggled hard to establish this body and we will not tolerate Perter Persaud to make outrageous and baseless claims on our behalf.

Third, we support Toshao Nicholas Fredericks as the chairman of the SRDC and also as Chairperson of the National Toshaos Council. We vehemently reject and object to Peter Persaud’s accusation that Toshao Fredericks was acting unprofessionally. These accusations are baseless, inflammatory and outright slanderous. This we will not take lightly.

Toshao Fredericks has shown strong leadership and direction for South Rupununi and also for Indigenous peoples throughout Guyana. He has been in the forefront fighting for the rights of our people, unlike Peter Persaud, who seems quite easily influenced by disruptive political forces. Peter Persaud can do much good for himself by borrowing a page from Toshao Nicholas Fredericks’ work and applying some of it if he truly wants to work for indigenous peoples. Other than that, he will continue to be that empty barrel who makes much useless noise with very little action and commitment to show.

We respectfully ask that this so-claimed indigenous peoples’ representative desist from making such baseless statements about us in the press. Instead of publicly ridiculing and attacking our leaders and the SRDC, Mr. Persaud, as a self-appointed indigenous advocate, can show some much-needed common sense and appreciation for our struggles and lend support for our efforts to protect our rights. Finally, we reiterate our position and stand united by the statements we made in the SRDC press release. We will continue to work with the EPA and the Government of Guyana for the recognition of our rights and proper development of all 21 South Rupununi villages and communities.

Regards

South Rupununi Toshaos