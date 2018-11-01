Security guard charged with attempted murder

A security guard was on Thursday remanded to prison after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on an attempted murder charge.

Rondel Mitchell 30, of Friendship East Bank Demeara (EBD) appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The charge allege that on October 28,2018 at the Meadow Bank fishery wharf, Mitchell discharged a loaded firearm at Sherwin Anderson, Oquacy Harvey and Romario Nurse.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris objected to bail due to the seriousness of the offence and the penalty it attracts.

According to the facts presented in court by prosecutor Quinn Harris, on the day in question around 09:30hrs, Harvey was at the fishery wharf when the accused took his mobile phone and flashed a picture of him.

He said the victim became annoyed and asked the accused why he did such an act. As such a heated argument took place between the men and the accused armed himself with a 9mm pistol and shot Harvey in his abdomen.The two other men were in the vicinity of Harvey when the man was shot.

The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation(GPHC) where he had to undergo surgery. Mitchell was remanded to prison by the magistrate until November 27, 2018. (Tamara Tucker)