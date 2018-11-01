Lusignan prison escapee recaptured at Free and Easy

Prison escapee Dextroy Pollard was recaptured on Thursday at Free and Easy Village, West Bank Demerara by a civic-minded citizen.

According to a police release, the man was promptly handed over to the police at the Wales Police Station.

The Guyana Police Force publicly commended the individual for “his brave and courageous action” which the force said is testimony that it is gaining the public’s trust. It encouraged others to assist in the apprehension of those still at large.