Lusignan prison escapee recaptured at Free and Easy

Last month, murder accused Travis Evans, age 23 of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown , Sudesh Dyal, 23, who was remanded for Break and Enter, Larceny and escape from custody and Pollard, 29, of Wales Village for Break and Enter and Larceny escaped from the Lusignan prison.
Evans was later recaptured at Soesdyke while Dyal remains on the run.
Director of Prisons , Gladwin Samuels said at the time that the prison warders who were on duty have been placed under close arrest and it was likely that the police have taken the same action for its officers who were on duty.
Paul Goriah who escaped from the Lusignan Prison and Cobena Stephens called “OJ” , who escaped from the Georgetown Prison during destructive prison riot on July 9, 2017 are also on the run.