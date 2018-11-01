[VIDEO]: Imran Khan remanded to prison for attempted murder

Abdul Imran Khan was on Thursday morning remanded to prison for assaulting disabled man Romario Baljeet called ‘ Short Boss’. The 32-year-old Khan who lives at 11 Austin Street, Campbellville and who is the owner of a construction company, made an appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. According to the facts of the case, it is alleged that on October 28, 2018 at Main Street, Georgetown with intent to kill, Khan unlawfully and maliciously wounded Baljeet. The accused was represented by attorneys-at-law Glen Hanamon and Everton Singh-Lammy. Police prosecutor Simone Payne objected to bail due to the seriousness of the offence and due to the fact that the virtual compliant was hospitalised.

According to the prosecution, on the day of question around 0200hrs the virtual complainant went to the Palm Court night club where he and a friend spent and hour. As they were about to leave, the accused and another male were standing at the gate in the path of the duo. Balgeet and his friend decided to walk between the accused and the accused dealt the victim two punches to his head and face causing him to fall down. The accused then took a glass bottle and drinking glass and smash it on the right side of the disabled man’s face , causing him to sustain injuries. He then kicked the disabled man. The victim was picked up in a unconscious state and he was taken to the Woodlands Hospital where two surgeries were done on his face. More treatment are still to be undertaken on the injured man.

The Prosecutor further stated that medical report is still outstanding as well as statements.

Khan’s attorney said that on Thursday morning the victim voluntarily checked himself into the hospital so that police could get the magistrate to remand his client. He also said that the facts that prosecution presented do not justify an attempted murder charge .

Bail was refused by the chief magistrate and Khan was remanded until 19 November ,2018.

Reports are that the accused and his family have been attempting to contact the injured Baljeet and sources also indicate that a sum of $15M was offered to the injured man to settle the matter.