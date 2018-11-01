Guyana to open CONCACAF U-20 Championships today against Guatemala

WITH spots at the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2019 Pan American Games on the line, Guyana will kick off their campaign today in the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in Bradenton, Florida, USA, against Guatemala from 10:30hrs.

Head coach Wayne Dover selected Johnathan Vaughn (GK), Jamaine Cumberbatch (GK), Michael Luke, Nixon Robertson, Lionel Holder, Kwai Marsh-Brown, Jeremy Garrett (captain), Cecil Jackman, Ryan Hackett, Job Caesar, Jalen Case, Kelsey Benjamin, Nicholas Mc Arthur, Hudson Hazlewood, Ryan Dowding, Raushan Ritch, Bevan Baker, Thair Britton, Leon Richardson and Chris Macey, for what he has called a ‘perfect blend’ of talent from his local and overseas pool of players.

Prior to the team’s departure Dover, speaking about the team’s selection, reasoned that “we know Jeremy Garrett for his sterling performance throughout the years; Bevan is a young and upcoming talent who has shown consistent performances in this year’s college season”.

“Marsh-Brown is coming from Arsenal’s Youth Academy and is currently playing for Bolton Wanderers in the English set-up, so more than likely he should bring a level of professionalism to the team.

Luke is a towering attacking-minded player and Hazelwood will definitely add strength and dynamism to the team while Britton, who has been part of the national programme before, will add firepower to the front line,” Dover said.

He added that for the Guyana team, who will be captained by Jeremy Garrett, discipline on match day is key to success, since “during the past six weeks of preparation, we gave it our best to enable the team a chance to compete, win games and possibly progress to the next level.

“In the modern game of football, every team stand a chance to qualify, based on who are more disciplined on match day and make fewer mistakes. We are going to be optimistic and try our best to focus throughout the tournament.”

Garrett, who is currently on a football scholarship at the Louisiana State University (LSU) Eunice, had told Chronicle Sport that he was looking forward to wearing the captain’s ban at the tournament, and “playing here in the US helps me to sharpen my awareness, since the games are being played at a reasonably high intensity, which also forces my technique right up there, not forgetting my fitness. Overall the stint here in the US is paying off.”

Following their opening game against Guatemala, Guyana will clash with the Cayman Islands on November 6, and will face Curacao on November 8 before closing their group stage against El Salvador on November 10.