Foreman dies following Felicity accident

….relatives dispute police report

Police are investigating a fatal accident which resulted in the death of a 37-year-old man of Felicity Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Reaz Nazir age 37 , a father of one and foreman attached to Courtney Benn Construction firm. The accident occurred around 06:30hrs on Wednesday on the Felicity Railway Embankment, ECD and involved motor car PVV7987 which was driven by a 50 year-old resident of Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

According to the police, investigations disclosed that the vehicle was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road within the prescribed speed limit, when it was alleged by the driver that the pedestrian, who was standing on the northern parapet, suddenly ran into the path of the vehicle and collided.

Nazir was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he received medical attention and was admitted. He succumbed about 16:20hrs on Wednesday.

The man’s wife Farina Karim told the Guyana Chronicle that her husband had just left home for work when he was struck down. She said the man was talking to someone and was standing at the side of the road when he was struck down. The woman said her husband sustained mainly head injuries.

She questioned too, how the police knew that the driver was driving within the prescribed speed limit without any evidence.Police said a post-mortem examination is scheduled for Friday.

The driver, who passed a breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting with the investigations.