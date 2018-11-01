Corentyne family alleges police brutality

…as cops search for drugs

A FAMILY of Williamsburg, East Berbice, Corentyne, is alleging police brutality following a police raid on their home on suspicions of drugs possession.

According to Angela Harry, she was by her niece’s home which is located behind her property, when she was told that police ranks were at her home. She explained that she ventured over to find out about their visit when she was told they are searching for “drugs”.

This newspaper understands that the police patrol was acting on a tip off that drugs were being sold at the premises. The incident occurred Friday last at approximately 20:00 hrs. The woman further mentioned that she asked about a warrant but was told, “here is not America”.

She further related that the police went ahead and searched, even as she questioned the legality of the search. She said she then made her way back to her niece’s house, still enquiring and questioning. “I keep asking them for a warrant, but they still went ahead and search but didn’t find nothing .So I keep asking them questions and I say is one month now my son bicycle lost and still nothing yet. Wha yall don’t look after that, and I was walking back to the back house when a male policeman grabbed me from behind and throw me to the ground and dragged me”.

She recalled at that point her 14-year-old daughter and a niece, Lezana LaRose, 23, came to her rescue and questioned why the policeman was beating her. Both the woman and teen were also allegedly manhandled by the ranks, which included two males and one female from the Central Police Station patrol. Angela was then taken to the Rose Hall Outpost where she, along with her daughter and niece, was placed in police custody and they were released the following day on $20,000 bail each, charged with disorderly behaviour.

Meanwhile, as another niece intervened, she, along with her 16-year-old daughter, was also allegedly assaulted. Alisha Harry, 35, of Lot 44, Williamsburg, Corentyne, explained that after she saw the police assaulting her aunt and she cautioned them about it, noting that her aunt did not commit a crime, “they just start cuss up, saying what I gon do about it. I keep telling them stop, is a woman y’all treating suh.

I gon bring she to the station, what she do. But one of them start cuss me and then he start hitting me. When the children try to help, them tek the gun and beating them with it, and throw we to the ground and shoot in the air. The whole neighbourhood come out, cause was only women”.

In tears, the woman said the police arrested her 16-year-old daughter and kept her in the lock-up overnight. She was released on $20,000 bail on Saturday and was also charged with disorderly behaviour.

Meanwhile, the mother of five added that two days after the incident she was arrested and charged with damage to property. It is alleged she broke a window on the police vehicle. She was released on her own recognisance on Tuesday. She also noted the incident has left her traumatized and suffering from bruises and pain across her body.

When contacted, Divisional Commander (Ag) Paul Langevine said he was not aware of the allegations. He, however, highlighted there is the Office of Professional Responsibilities (OPR) in Berbice where a report can be made and it will be investigated. Additionally, he encouraged the complainants to make an official report to the police and that his office is always open for dialogue. A source revealed that an investigation has already begun by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).