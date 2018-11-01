Buzzing this weekend

IT’S time for the weekend again, people! There a few big events going off this weekend including one that wants to help you celebrate the best you.

So don’t stay cooped up at home.

Today

Do you love to fete and have a good time? Well, head down to District Ultra Lounge tonight. Pulse Entertainment and HJ present “Carnival Friday”. Bacchanal, Soca, wine and fun. Music by DJ Ryan and DJ Shizzle Ladies free before 22:00hrs. Admission: $2,000

Tomorrow

Are you truly living your best life? Well, come out to Palm Court celebrate all your great achievements together with friends and family. Future Entertainment and Entertainer Shizzle present “Living My Best Life”, a night to appreciate all the finest things in life and live our best lives. Best vibes by Gully Ras, Selector Diamond, Dj Energy, Seen Up, Dj Akelo, Selector Big Papa, Selector Biggs, Selector Carl, Dj King Keev, Dj Shizzle & Dj Juggler

This Saturday Ricardo is back From NYC! District Ultra Lounge presents Ultra Saturday Special edition: Ricardo Lima from New York City. Buy four tequila and get one free. Music by official resident DJ, DJ Country Boy. Ladies free before 21:00hrs

Sunday

The Georgetown Club presents “Breakfast In Paris” a French country style Sunday Brunch! Tickets are $3,000 for the non-alcoholic option and $5,000 for unlimited Mimosas.

Sundays were meant for the 70s & 80s! The Vintage Wine Bar, Restaurant & Lounge presents “Dinner and 70s and 80s music”

704 Sports Bar presents “Pizza and Beer” buy one pitcher of draft beer and one 10” pizza and another pitcher of beer free and a serving of chicken tenders at half price.