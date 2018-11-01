BREAKING: Bandit shot dead at Mahaica during dramatic escapade

By Leroy Smith

Following a shootout with police on Thursday afternoon at Mahaica, a suspected bandit was shot dead while an accomplice is being sought by the lawmen.

What we know :

-The men robbed a man of his car

-They rammed a police vehicle during their getaway

-One was later gunned down during a shootout with police ; one escaped on horseback

According to reports, the men earlier on Thursday robbed a taxi driver on the East Coast of Demerara of his vehicle bearing registration PMM 9044.