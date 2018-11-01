BREAKING: Bandit shot dead at Mahaica during dramatic escapade

By Leroy Smith
Following a shootout with police on Thursday afternoon at Mahaica, a suspected bandit was shot dead while an accomplice is being sought by the lawmen.
What we know :
-The men robbed a man of his car
-They rammed a police vehicle during their getaway
-One was later gunned down during a shootout with police ; one escaped on horseback
According to reports, the men earlier on Thursday robbed a taxi driver on the East Coast of Demerara of his vehicle bearing registration PMM 9044.
They were making their way further up the East Coast when they encountered the police.
The men used their stolen car to ram an unmarked police vehicle and also fired shots at the rank who returned fire and gave chase.
The bandits then left the stolen car along an impassable road. One of the men then attempted to join another car that was heading out back from the area when he was confronted by the police again. Gunfire was exchanged and he was killed.
The other bandit kidnapped a farmer who was tending to his livestock and ordered him to transport him to a proper location in the backdam via horse back so that he could escape from the area.
The police are on his trail.