AA set to take off in Guyana on November 15

AMERICAN Airlines with its airbus A319 aircraft, which has eight first-class and 120 economy- class seats, will begin its operations in Guyana with direct flights between Georgetown and Miami from November 15, 2018.

This is according to, President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) Mitra Ramkumar, who was speaking at the launching of Tourism Awareness Month at Duke Lodge on Wednesday to kick-start a month-long series of activities to raise awareness.

He said in raising the bar locally, 12 local agents are being trained for a three-week period at Duke Lodge, while another batch of Guyanese will be assigned as lead agents and airport coordinator following specified training sessions to have them qualified.

Ramkumar told the gathering that as we make strides locally to promote tourism, we welcome an additional airline to Guyana, since he is of the belief it will further boost our tourism.

The launching of American Airlines came to fruition following cabinet’s approval for them to operate four flights per week on the Miami, USA to Georgetown, Guyana route.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon on May 22, 2018 told a press conference that Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson, had informed Cabinet that the scope of the airline’s application was covered under the air transport agreement between the governments of Guyana and the United States of America; and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) had reviewed the airlines business proposal in the area of law, organisation, finance and market analysis and “found its submission to be satisfactory.”