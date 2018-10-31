Youth activist admitted to bar

By Gabriella Chapman

SAMUEL Glasgow was on Monday afternoon admitted to the bar of Guyana by acting Chief Justice, Roxane George.

Petitioning on his behalf, Attorney Ronald Burch-Smith shared with a packed courtroom, a myriad of reasons why Glasgow is deemed competent to practise law in Guyana.

He stated that Glasgow is a youth activist and a youth ambassador who partners with not-for-profit organisations such as the Come Alive Network Inc. (CANI) and US Embassy Youth Action Network (YAN) that are committed to the advancement of youth development through applied global perspectives in Guyana.

The soon to be 24-year-old, is a product of St. Roses High School. During his tertiary level of education, he was awarded by the President Youth Award Republic of Guyana (PYARG) for completing the Bronze Award Training expedition.

As vice-president of the U.S Embassy Youth Action Network (YAN) during the period of 2013-2014, he also received an award and certificate of appreciation for his exceptional service and outstanding leadership.

Samuel represented Guyana at lawn tennis, participated in local swimming competitions and played for the Demerara Cricket Club.

Upon hearing his petition, chief justice said Glasgow seems a well-rounded individual as he would have served in various capacities.

She urged him to maintain high standards, integrity and respect for the profession, and on that note, she granted the petition.

The new attorney expressed gratitude to all those who would have inspired, motivated and supported him throughout his journey in becoming who he is today.

Glasgow specifically acknowledged his parents.

“… my parents, Beverly Glasgow and Nigel Glasgow, who in this faithful journey, has worked tirelessly to teach myself and my siblings, good morals and values, the importance of having a sound education and reliance on God for the desires of your heart. These two individuals have put aside their dreams to ensure that their riches are poured out from their children and for that we can never spend a second being ungrateful because our success has been made possible by you every day. They have entrusted me with the responsibility to make the right decisions and I know I have made them very proud today. I will always love you and will always cherish you for your sacrifices and your investments. I am forever in your debt and will continue to make you proud!” he said proudly.

The young attorney ended his speech with a quote from American poet Henry Longfellow.

“With God, all things are possible and I wish to end with a quote by Henry Longfellow that might continue to inspire each of us. It states, ‘The heights by great men reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but they, while their companions slept, were toiling upward in the night’.”