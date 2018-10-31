No bail for burglar

A 22-YEAR-OLD man was on Tuesday remanded to prison on a break and entry larceny charge.

Michael Smith appeared before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the charge, which states that on October 15, 2018 at 3275 Aubrey Barker Road, North Ruimveldt while being in the company of others, he broke and entered the dwelling house of John Primo and stole a quantity of items valued $426,000.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne objected to bail due the seriousness of the offence. According to the police, on the day in question at about 22:00hrs Primo secured his premises with the articles and went to a bar which is located next door to his residence.

However, upon his return the following day he saw the defendant and two others escaping with the articles. He raised an alarm and the defendant was arrested. The matter was adjourned to October 31, 2018.