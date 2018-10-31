Man charged for allegedly killing friend

A LABOURER was on Tuesday remanded to prison for allegedly killing his friend, Vernon Cummings, when the appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Phillip Solomon 41, of Ice House Road, Timehri appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the charge.

The particulars of the charge state that on October 24, 2018 at Timehri, EBD Solomon murdered Cummings. Police Prosecutor Simone Payne stated that the post-mortem report is still outstanding.

According to reports, the deceased and the defendant are known to each other, having worked as labourers on the Timehri wharf where they would usually consume alcohol and get into arguments. On the day in question, the men were drinking and had a

misunderstanding which led to an argument and subsequently a scuffle. It is alleged that Cummings armed himself with a piece of iron and the defendant with a wooden paddle, and they began hitting each other. The defendant’s brother on being informed about the fight, rushed to the scene to make peace. It was after he (the brother) took away the iron from Cummings that the accused dealt Cummings a lash to his head, causing him to fall. He was rushed to the Diamond Public Hospital where he died while he was receiving treatment.

This led to the defendant being arrested and charged.