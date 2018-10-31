Laluni residents get cricket gear

RESIDENTS of Laluni were last Sunday the recipients of cricket gear, compliments of the new doctor’s clinic and a visiting team of psychologists from the United Kingdom. The gear also included clothing and shoes.

According to Satyendra Khemraj, managing director of the clinic, the promise was made during a previous visit to the area since there was evidence of an abundance of talent in the area.

The donors also pledged to provide further assistance in the future not only for cricket but other sports.