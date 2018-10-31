Ex-cops jailed for $6M cocaine bribe

…lawyers file appeal

EX-police Corporal Shawn McPhoy, of 174 Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt; Constable Ray Drepaul , of Eversham, Corentyne, and Constable Trevon McKenzie, of Princeton, Corentyne were on Monday found guilty by Magistrate Charlyn Artiga of accepting a $6 million bribe in 2015.

AT the conclusion of the three-year trial on Monday at the Whim Magistrate’s Court, the men were each sentenced to one year imprisonment and were fined

$25,000 each for the offence, committed between September 10th and 11th 2015.

According to the testimony of Woman Constable Stacy Welch, the men who were on patrol duty during the period received information that a Route 63 minibus was transporting cocaine, guns and cash and while in the vicinity of Springlands, intercepted the bus and discovered the items.

The trio negotiated a deal with the occupants of the vehicle for $6 Million in cash, which they reportedly spilt amongst themselves, including Welch, and some was also placed in a black plastic bag for their “Boss.” The “Boss” was allegedly Assistant Superintendent Terrence Browne, 48, who was the officer-in-charge of the Whim Police Station at the time.

He was charged for the offence, but separately; however, he was exonerated after Magistrate Artiga found that the prosecution did not provide sufficient evidence to show that Browne was indeed the person to whom the money in the black plastic bag was given.

The trio were represented by attorneys Chandra Sohan, Marceline Bacchus and Hornito Edmonson, who have since filed appeals at the High Court immediately after sentencing. Upon receipt of the notice of appeal, Magistrate Artiga placed the former lawmen on $50,000 bail each.