Duo gets bail for 239 grams of ganja

A MOTHER of two and a miner, were on Tuesday released on $150,000 bail each, after they were jointly charged for having marijuana in their possession.

Vidya Vishnu, 26, and 25-year-old Ryan Blackman of Linden, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the charge which alleged that on October 27, 2018 at the Bartica Police Station, they had 239.7 grams of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Vishnu’s attorney told the court that Blackman disclosed that the marijuana belonged to him, and not his client, as such he made an application for bail. Police Prosecutor Simone Payne objected to bail being granted to both defendants due to the seriousness of the offence.

According to the prosecutor, police ranks at a check point by the Bartica Stelling, carried out a search on Vishnu’s bag and the marijuana which was concealed in a black plastic bag, was reportedly found in a compartment in the bag. This led to her being arrested and taken to the Bartica Police Station.

The court was told that Blackman, however, went to the station and behaved in a disorderly manner and admitted to the police that the cannabis was his own.

The chief magistrate granted the defendants bail, on the condition that they report to Bartica Police Station every Monday. The matter was adjourned to November 14, 2018 and transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.