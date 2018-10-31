Cuba visit for medical investigation, President says

PRESIDENT David Granger will undergo medical examination in Cuba to investigate symptoms that surfaced recently. He departed Guyana on Tuesday along with First Lady Mrs. Sandra Granger.

In a televised interview conducted by the Ministry of the Presidency at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, President Granger disclosed that although he was given a clean bill of health last May when he visited Trinidad and Tobago for his annual medical examination, there were recent developments. “So at that time I was given literally a clean bill of health and I came back and continued my work. The public knows about it, it was reported.”

The Head of State, however, said within a few weeks he started noticing some symptoms which were cause for concern. “After the symptoms didn’t go away I decided to journey to Trinidad and Tobago, which I did last Monday, to revisit the tests which were done in May, and at the time they discovered some symptoms which needed further investigation,” he explained.

On that basis, President Granger made arrangements to travel to Cuba to further investigate his health. “At this time, there is no clear indication of (a) disorder or what the nature of the disorder is, it is a question of investigation and I think I can get best advice in Cuba,” he said.

At this stage, the doctors have not specified an ailment; however, upon the completion of the medical investigation, the President has assured that the Guyanese public will be informed.

“The Guyanese public should be assured that once those investigations are complete they will be kept abreast with the health of the President of the Republic.”

The President’s annual medical examination was scheduled for August 2018, however, he conducted it in May to facilitate the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Biennial Congress, and the impending Local Government Elections. The President is expected to return to Guyana on November 11.