Beware of the water you buy

…F&DD releases list of licensed water processors

THE Government Analyst – Food & Drug Department has released the official list of water-processing factories countrywide and has warned citizens against unauthorised dealers.

In a release on Monday, the department also called on all water processing factories to confirm to all of the department’s requirements, as it relates to the sale and distribution of treated water in five-gallon bottles. “Manufacturers and Distributors must have a valid licence, which is an indication of compliance to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). In addition, bottles used must be properly cleaned, sanitised, labelled and sealed, prior to sale and or distribution,” the release stated.

Consumers are being asked that when purchasing treated water from the various sources, to ensure that they are properly labelled and sealed, and to report any company that fails to comply with the requirement of the department. “Consumers making purchases should demand to see a valid licence issued by the Food & Drug Department. All premises that are involved in the processing, distribution, and sale of drinking water, particularly in five-gallon bottles, must be in possession of a valid licence.”

Water processing factories that were licenced during the current year includes:

Ataro Purified Water

Lot 1200 Section A ( Block X) Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara

Roy Persaud

Lot 249 Buzz-Bee Dam Craig Village, East Bank Demerara

Dynamic Purified Water

Tract “R” Hyde Park Timehri, Guyana

Demerara Ice Company

Lot 29-32 Cactus Street, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Supreme Integrated Services

10 F Harbour Bridge Mall, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara

Mora Spring

Lot 93 Adventure, Soesdyke, Linden Highway.

Ultra Waters

Lot 194 A Camp Street, Georgetown

Banks DIH Limited

Thirst Park Ruimveldt, East Bank Demerara

Pure Aqua

Lot 420 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara

Dynamic Purified Water

Block “X” Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara

White Rain Purified Water

Lot 69 Durban Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

Family Choice Purified Water

312 Herstelling , East Bank Demerara

Imran B Azeez

85 Mon Repos Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara

The Water Store

35 Campbell Avenue, Campbellville, Georgetown.

Nimbus Water System

79 Albert & Laluni Streets, Queenstown, Georgetown.

Pure Plus Waters

81 Castello Housing Scheme, Lot 9 Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

X-Clusive Water Depot

29 Howes Street, Charlestown, Georgetown

Optimum Pure Water

22 Nabaclis Main Road, East Coast Demerara

Juice Up

1237 Westminister , West Bank Demerara

Krystal Clear Water

19-19 Durban & Haley Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown.

Cool Reef Water

46 Fourth Street, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara

Jus Water Inc.

76 Light Street, Bourda, Georgetown

Jus Water Inc.

72, Parcel 16, Public Road Houston, East Bank Demerara

Jus Water Inc

1 & 2 Cowan Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

Jus Water Inc

2 “A” Sheriff Street & Durey Lane, Campbelville, Georgetown

Roy Hercules

Block “H” Park Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara

Shield Purified Water

Lot 1356 Section “A”, Block X, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara

Supreme Integrated Services / Water Co

5 Vlissengen Road, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown

Mountain Spring Pure Water

112 Lethem, Rupununi .

Aqua-tic Purified Drinking Water

Lot 48 First Avenue, Bartica, Essequibo River

Krisp Wear Water

18-19 Sheet Anchor , Canje, Berbice

Oasis Water

Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown

Shereen Pooran / Aqua Spring

28 Main & Nicolay Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice

Deodat Persaud

Lot 6 ‘Block 7’ Mon Repos North , East Coast Demerara

Anthony Martin Sookchand

102 Industry Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara

Rupert Vanlewin

3-23 King Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice

Coastal Clear Purified Water

281 Tract ‘X’ Plantation Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara

Blue Spring Purified Water

Lot 125 Plantation Park, Eccles , Industrial Site, East Bank Demerara

Essential Supplies Inc

Lot 81-83 Eccles, Industrial Estate, East Bank Demerara

Clear Spring

Lot 249 Buzz-A-Bee Dam, Craig Village, East Bank Demerara

Fountain Pure

Lot 97 “A” West Meten Meer Zorg, West Coast Demerara

Clear Spring Purified Water

35 Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara

Demerara Distiller Limited

Plantation Diamond , East Bank Demerara

Kaieteur Spring

867 Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown