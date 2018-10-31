Beware of the water you buy

…F&DD releases list of licensed water processors
THE Government Analyst – Food & Drug Department has released the official list of water-processing factories countrywide and has warned citizens against unauthorised dealers.
In a release on Monday, the department also called on all water processing factories to confirm to all of the department’s requirements, as it relates to the sale and distribution of treated water in five-gallon bottles. “Manufacturers and Distributors must have a valid licence, which is an indication of compliance to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). In addition, bottles used must be properly cleaned, sanitised, labelled and sealed, prior to sale and or distribution,” the release stated.
Consumers are being asked that when purchasing treated water from the various sources, to ensure that they are properly labelled and sealed, and to report any company that fails to comply with the requirement of the department. “Consumers making purchases should demand to see a valid licence issued by the Food & Drug Department. All premises that are involved in the processing, distribution, and sale of drinking water, particularly in five-gallon bottles, must be in possession of a valid licence.”
Water processing factories that were licenced during the current year includes:
Ataro Purified Water
Lot 1200 Section A ( Block X) Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara
Roy Persaud
Lot 249 Buzz-Bee Dam Craig Village, East Bank Demerara
Dynamic Purified Water
Tract “R” Hyde Park Timehri, Guyana
Demerara Ice Company
Lot 29-32 Cactus Street, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
Supreme Integrated Services
10 F Harbour Bridge Mall, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara
Mora Spring
Lot 93 Adventure, Soesdyke, Linden Highway.
Ultra Waters
Lot 194 A Camp Street, Georgetown
Banks DIH Limited
Thirst Park Ruimveldt, East Bank Demerara
Pure Aqua
Lot 420 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara
Dynamic Purified Water
Block “X” Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara
White Rain Purified Water
Lot 69 Durban Street, Lodge, Georgetown.
Family Choice Purified Water
312 Herstelling , East Bank Demerara
Imran B Azeez
85 Mon Repos Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara
The Water Store
35 Campbell Avenue, Campbellville, Georgetown.
Nimbus Water System
79 Albert & Laluni Streets, Queenstown, Georgetown.
Pure Plus Waters
81 Castello Housing Scheme, Lot 9 Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.
X-Clusive Water Depot
29 Howes Street, Charlestown, Georgetown
Optimum Pure Water
22 Nabaclis Main Road, East Coast Demerara
Juice Up
1237 Westminister , West Bank Demerara
Krystal Clear Water
19-19 Durban & Haley Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown.
Cool Reef Water
46 Fourth Street, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara
Jus Water Inc.
76 Light Street, Bourda, Georgetown
Jus Water Inc.
72, Parcel 16, Public Road Houston, East Bank Demerara
Jus Water Inc
1 & 2 Cowan Street, Kingston, Georgetown.
Jus Water Inc
2 “A” Sheriff Street & Durey Lane, Campbelville, Georgetown
Roy Hercules
Block “H” Park Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara
Shield Purified Water
Lot 1356 Section “A”, Block X, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara
Supreme Integrated Services / Water Co
5 Vlissengen Road, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown
Mountain Spring Pure Water
112 Lethem, Rupununi .
Aqua-tic Purified Drinking Water
Lot 48 First Avenue, Bartica, Essequibo River
Krisp Wear Water
18-19 Sheet Anchor , Canje, Berbice
Oasis Water
Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown
Shereen Pooran / Aqua Spring
28 Main & Nicolay Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice
Deodat Persaud
Lot 6 ‘Block 7’ Mon Repos North , East Coast Demerara
Anthony Martin Sookchand
102 Industry Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara
Rupert Vanlewin
3-23 King Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice
Coastal Clear Purified Water
281 Tract ‘X’ Plantation Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara
Blue Spring Purified Water
Lot 125 Plantation Park, Eccles , Industrial Site, East Bank Demerara
Essential Supplies Inc
Lot 81-83 Eccles, Industrial Estate, East Bank Demerara
Clear Spring
Lot 249 Buzz-A-Bee Dam, Craig Village, East Bank Demerara
Fountain Pure
Lot 97 “A” West Meten Meer Zorg, West Coast Demerara
Clear Spring Purified Water
35 Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara
Demerara Distiller Limited
Plantation Diamond , East Bank Demerara
Kaieteur Spring
867 Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown