Wilson confident that Police can hold on to ISAAC title

By Faizool Deo

HEAD coach of the Guyana Police Force track and field team, Lyndon Wilson, is optimistic that his charges will continue their dominance in the Inter-Service Annual Athletics Championships (ISAAC) after they beat the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on the final day of the event last Friday.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport on Monday, the Police coach said that he was impressed with his athletes and how they executed their game plan, which resulted in their dethroning GDF as competition winners.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) won the competition, which also included swimming and road race, by 95 points. The women spearheaded the GPF to 1 099 points compared to the army’s 1 004 points.

“We stuck to our plan, executed well and strengthened our weak areas from previous years, especially the officers and senior NCO (non-commission officer) races.”

The long-time coach was also impressed by the performance of his female athletes in the longer distances. Police’s Kezra Murray won the 800m while her teammate Shaunsel Adams finished second. In the 3 000m, Murray claimed victory against another teammate (Tabitha Bowman), while Murray settled for second place in the 1500m behind another Police athlete Jevina Sampson. Bowman finished third in that event.

It was all Alita Moore in the sprints on the final day. The 24-year-old was crowned joint champion female athlete with teammate Natasha Alder, after winning the 100m, the 200m, the 400m and playing an instrumental part in the 4x100m win.

Alder was also impressive. She won the shot put, javelin and discus, while Cindy Fraser won the high jump and finished second in the long jump.

Wilson said he was encouraged by the showing of several male athletes, including sprint double winner Davin Fraser, 1500m winner Anfernee Headecker and Winston Missigher who defeated GDF’s Cleveland Ford in the 5 000m.

Wilson added that his athletes are set to get even better by the next championships, and with the current support of the GPF administration, he feels that they will start a reign of their own.