Sankar’s Auto Works joins Ignite panel

SANKAR’S Auto Works is the latest company to join the sponsorship train, for the Ignite race meet of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC).

Set for November 10 and 11, the company handed over the sponsorship under their Valvoline brand last week to Saurica Singh of the GMR&SC ahead of the event.

The anticipated event is expected to be the culmination of the 2018 season of CMRC for the Groups 1-5 as well as the Superstocks and SR3 radicals along with the local classes including the Superstock motorcycles.

The overseas competition will see drivers from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), Jamaica and Canada as well as competitors out of Europe.

Tickets for the packed 27-race two-day meet are on sale at the cost of $2 500; children $1 000 at the GMR&SC’s Thomas Lands office.

On Saturday there will be the time trials beginning at 10:00hrs in all the classes; followed by official races in the Street Cross Motorcycle, 125cc Motorcycle, Street Tuner, Choke Starlet Cup and Sports Tuner which will be 10 laps each from 13:20hrs.

The feature race on Saturday will see 20 gruelling laps in the first anticipated clash in the SR3 Radicals Cup.

Meanwhile on Sunday, racing fans’ hunger for scorching action will be well satisfied with a packed 19-race programme set for the November 11.