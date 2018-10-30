Police athletes earn promotions

THE Commissioner of Police Leslie James DSS, DSM and his administrative team yesterday met with the GPF athletes who competed in the recently concluded Inter-Service Annual Athletics Championships (ISAAC).

The Commissioner congratulated the ranks for their outstanding performances and for emerging victorious at the championships.

Police ended the three-year reign of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) after a strong final day at the Eve Leary ground on Friday. The lawmen finished on 1 099 points, while GDF ended with 1 004 points, the Guyana Fire Service with 223 points and the Guyana Prison Service with 107.

Commissioner James urged the ranks to continue training and maintain good discipline, set goals and work towards achieving them. He also told the athletes, “Our goal now is to ensure that we retain the title at next year’s Championships and remain the champions in years to come.”

Selected ranks were rewarded for their outstanding performance as the Commissioner made on-the-spot promotions and recommendations for monetary awards.

Among those promoted were Woman Constable 21235 Cindy Fraser to Corporal, Woman Lance Corporal 23949 Alita Moore to Corporal, Rural Constable Gavin Fraser to Rural Corporal, Rural Constable Winston Missigher to Rural Corporal, and Special Corporal 13858 Carey Bookey to Special Sergeant.

Six coaches along with high jumper Rural Constable T. Boyce will all receive monetary awards.