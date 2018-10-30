National Schools Championships set for November 25-30

THE National Schools Swimming, Cycling, Track & Field and Teachers Championships is scheduled to start on November 25 and culminate on November 30.

According to reliable sources close to the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU), the swimming championship will be held at the National Aquatic Centre, while the Track & Field Championships will return to the National Track & Field Centre at Leonora.

The Education Ministry and the GTU will make an official announcement shortly, when all information relating to the event will be given.

Last year, behind the exploits of Daniel Williams, Chantoba Bright and Deshana Skeete, Upper Demerara/Kwakwani, District 10, won their consecutive and 16th overall title, which saw them continue their reign as the most successful District in the history of the Championships.

The ever-improving South Georgetown (District 13) finished second, while North Georgetown (District 11) were third.

Rounding off the top five finishes last year were West Demerara (District 3) who finished fourth and East Georgetown (District 12) and Cuyuni Mazaruni (District 7) tied for the fifth position.