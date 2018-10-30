Jeremy Garrett – creating history with LSU Eunice

JEREMY Garrett, Guyana’s National U-20 captain, is enjoying a fruitful start to his stint at the Louisiana University (LSU) Eunice, after playing an integral role in guiding the institution to their historic maiden National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) 2018 Region 23 Men’s Soccer Championship.

“Jeremy is a player who joined our team late in the pre-season, but because of his personality and ability as a player, he gelled with our team very quickly,” LSU Eunice head coach Josh McReynolds told Chronicle Sport when asked about the 18-year-old Guyanese’s impact on the ‘Bengals’.

Garrett, despite his age, is considered as one of the Guyana’s top defenders and with his local club Fruta Conquerors and former high school Chase Academy, he has proved his worth.

The former National U-17 captain departed Guyana a few months ago after accepting a full scholarship offer from the University that competes on the NJCAA circuit.

Known also for his success academically, Garrett pointed out that upon his completion of his two-year programme at LSU Eunice, his desire is to continue studying Rehabilitation Science.

“Balancing playing and academics is not that hard since I’m accustomed to it by now. Many would know it’s the same thing basically at Chase Academy,” said Garrett, who excelled at both the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) during his time at the Henry Chase-owned school in Georgetown.

McReynolds describes Garrett as “reliable on the field in possession of the ball, and helped us to be confident and comfortable when building from the back.”

“He’s obviously young and still has some maturing to do, but as far as dedication he’s a young man who is committed to improving the areas of his game which need work, and thus far we have been very pleased with the work he’s put in,” McReynolds said.

Garrett will lead coach Wayne Dover’s 20-man squad at the November 1-22 CONCACAF U-20 Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA, with the charismatic defender telling Chronicle Sport that “to be given the leadership role is not something new to me. However, it helps me to enhance and sharpen my leadership abilities and guidance to the other players.”

According to Garrett, “Playing here in the US helps to sharpen my awareness, since the games are being played at a reasonably high intensity, which also forces my technique to right up there, not forgetting my fitness. Overall the stint here in the US is paying off.”

The LSU Eunice coach, McReynolds, is of the opinion that Garrett’s continued involvement in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National programmes at both the youth and senior levels will provide the young Guyanese defender the opportunity to grow as a player.

“When representing your country there will always be pressure, whether internal or external. As a player you should look forward to that pressure because you want to seek out the highest level of the game available to you. That pressure will challenge and test you. When those tests come they help show areas still needing improvement, and also can give you confidence in the areas where you perform well,” McReynolds posited.

McReynolds further reasoned, “Being able to be critical of your abilities, hungry to improve yourself and confident in the work you have already put in to prepare for those moments of pressure are huge components of player development.”

The LSU Eunice Bengals will play their next game on November 2 against North Texas Community College, as they attempt to clinch a spot in the NJCAA National Championships. Guyana will open their CONCACAF U-20 campaign against Guatemala from 10:30hrs on the same day.

Following their opening game against Guatemala, Guyana will clash with the Cayman Islands on November 6, and will then face Curacao on November 8 before closing their group stage against El Salvador on November 10.

Guyana’s squad: Johnathan Vaughn (GK), Jamaine Cumberbatch (GK), Michael Luke, Nixon Robertson, Lionel Holder, Kwai Marsh-Brown, Jeremy Garrett (captain), Cecil Jackman, Ryan Hackett, Job Caesar, Jalen Case, Kelsey Benjamin, Nicholas McArthur, Hudson Hazlewood, Ryan Dowding, Raushan Ritch, Bevan Baker, Thair Britton, Leon Richardson and Chris Macey.