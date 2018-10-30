Hamilton Green 9-A-Side football | Plaisance, Agricola, Crane, Kuru Kururu among teams to advance

ACTION in the Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward/Village KO Cup football, which is being held to commemorate the 84th Birth Anniversary of the former Mayor of Georgetown, is set to resume this Sunday with round-of-16 play, at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.In the opening encounter, Plaisance will face Sophia from 17:00hrs and this clash will be followed by the game between Central Mackenzie and Mahaica at 17:30hrs.

Newtown Kitty then oppose Wolves at 18:00hrs, before Sara Lodge battle Kuru Kururu at 18:30hrs.

Up next will be the contest between Uitvlugt and Stewartville from 19:00hrs. Goed Fortuin and Sophia (B) collide at 19:30hrs.

Crane and Wales square off from 20:00hrs, before Pouderoyen and West Side Masters bring the curtain down at 20:30hrs.

Meanwhile, in last Sunday’s results: Newtown Kitty advanced via a penalty shootout win over Zeelugt; Sophia beat Soesdyke 1-0 through a goal from Peter Smith.

Wales defeated Vergenoegen 1-0, courtesy of a solitary strike from Randy McFarlane, while Leon Moore netted for Agricola in their 1-0 triumph over Bagotstown.

Kuru Kururu then eased past De Kinderen 2-0 with Joseph Walker and Michael Charles being the players on target.

Crane beat Den Amstel Back Street 1-0 with Donsford Williams netting the winning goal, while Plaisance squeezed past Jetty 1-0 with Kevin Liverpool, the goalscorer.

In excess of $700 000 and lots of prizes are up for grabs including the coveted first prize of $400 000 and the championship trophy, compliments of the Ministry of Citizenship.

The runners-up will be awarded $200 000 and trophy through the goodwill of John Fernandes Ltd while third- and fourth-place finishers will receive $60 000 and $40 000 respectively, along with trophies from the Techno Mills and Courtney Benn Construction Services trophies in that order.

The Most Valuable Player will be awarded a special prize from Techno Mills.

The tournament is being co-ordinated by former national player-coach Lennox Arthur.