Body of drowned ‘conductor’ surfaces aback Marriott

THE body of 22-year-old Darshanan Mohabir who went down under choppy waters outside the Kingston seawall on Sunday afternoon, floated up aback the Marriott Hotel on Monday.

Mohabir, called “Ravi”, a minibus conductor and father of two of Jangotown, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was swimming outside the seawall aback the Pegasus Hotel around 17:00hrs on Sunday, when his friends observed him encountering difficulties as he tried to swim to shore.

A friend of the man attempted to swim towards him but turned around after he also encountered the choppy waters.

The man’s wife, Saudia Mohabir, told the Guyana Chronicle that her husband went out earlier on Sunday to play cricket with friends as customary. She said that after playing the game, the group left for the seawall to take a dip. She said she was at home when the family received word that her husband went missing.

She said her husband, the second of three children, is the father of two young children, a daughter and a son who will be celebrating his one year birth anniversary in the coming days.