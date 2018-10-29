Young father feared drowned

A 22-year-old Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara man is feared dead after he went down under choppy waters at the Kingston seawall on Sunday afternoon.

Reports are that Darshanan Mohabir, called “Ravi”, a minibus conductor and father of two of Django Town, Mon Repos, was swimming in the vicinity of the seawall around 17:00hrs on Sunday when his friends observed him encountering difficulties as he tried to swim to shore.

According to family members, a friend of the man attempted to swim towards him, but turned around after he also encountered the choppy waters.

The man’s wife, Saudia Mohabir, who was on the scene, told the Guyana Chronicle that her husband went out earlier on Sunday to play cricket with friends as is customary. She said that after playing, the group left for the seawall to take a dip. Saudia said she was at home when the family received word that her husband was missing.

When the Chronicle arrived on the scene, relatives and friends of Darshanan were looking out to sea with high hopes. His grandmother along with a group of his relatives arrived on the scene and looked out to the water with hope of seeing his body.

Darshanan’s teary-eyed sister Melissa told this publication that her brother knew to swim, but she noted that she was unsure why he decided to swim at the seawall.

“Only last night I talk to he,” she said, as she fought to hold back tears. She said she was at home when someone called from overseas and informed the family of the situation; she and other relatives immediately hurried to the scene.

Melissa said her brother is the father of two young children, including a son who will be celebrating his first birthday in the coming days.

The police were also on the scene and later took the man’s friends away to provide a statement. The man’s friends wailed as onlookers gathered and comforted the family.

There have been several similar instances in the past when persons died by drowning while swimming near the Kingston seawall.

Last August, a seven-year-old girl, Jayleena Titus, died by drowning after venturing out towards the water at the Kingston jetty. Her body was found several days later.