Woman critical following Bee Hive accident

A woman has been rushed to the Mahaicony Hospital in a critical state after the car in which she was travelling crashed into an electrical pole before landing in a trench at Bee Hive on the East Coast of Demerara(ECD).

Injured is Keola Fortune Thomas of Clonbrook, ECD. Reports are that around 14:45 hrs today, the car, a Toyota Allion bearing registration PWW 5851, was allegedly driven by a police officer stationed at the Ann’s Grove Police station.

Reports are that the driver was speeding along the roadway when he lost control of the car and crashed into the pole. He reportedly hit another pole before landing in the trench. Eyewitnesses noted that the cop emerged from the car minus his police shirt.

The woman was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The Guyana Chronicle will provide an update on this news story.