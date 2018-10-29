We are disappointed as a group, says Jaguars  coach Crandon

GUYANA Jaguars’ bid to claim their tenth Regional One-day title was again halted after they were handsomely beaten by the Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners by six wickets last Sunday in the final of the 2018 season in Barbados.

A batting meltdown saw the Jaguars being bowled out for just 205, a target the Marooners chased down with ease.

Guyana Jaguars’ last Regional One-day title was back in 2005.

After ending Zone A with 29 points from eight games and whipping Barbados in the semifinal game, it was cricket lovers’ perception that this year is definitely Guyana’s chance of winning a one-day title after 13 years.

Head Coach Esaun Crandon said, as a team, they are very disappointed.

“I thought we played well in the group stage heading into the knockout stages and fought well to get into the grand finale, but we did not play our best,” Crandon said.

He added “We kept losing wickets at crucial times and we did not have any substantial partnerships to really take us to a respectable total; but the Marooners played well, they had a good start. Corbin (Kyle) played a good innings and put some pressure on us and took the game away from us in the Power Play”.