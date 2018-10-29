Timehri Panthers, Agricola Red Triangle  and Soesdyke Falcons put away opponents

TIMEHRI Panthers downed Hauraruni Eagles 12-1 on Sunday while on Saturday, Agricola Red Triangle trounced Diamond United 8-1 and Soesdyke Falcons got past Mocha Champs 4-0 to each book a place in the next round of the East Bank Football Association senior knockout competition to select two teams for the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) year-end Super 16 tournament.

Contesting the final match of the round of 12, the Timehri lads, who dominated proceedings from start to end, were led by Samuel Steel who blasted the nets six times, while Shannon Samnauth supported well with a hat-trick.

Steele was on target in the 28th, 35th, 39th, 42nd, 75th and 78th minutes with Samnauth scoring his three in the 11th, 25th and 27th minutes. Dexter Welcome had opened proceedings in the 7th minute; John Steele added his name second down in the 9th minute with the other coming off the boot of Rhondell Haywood in the 57th minute.

Agricola Red Triangle stamped their authority against the Diamond United lads in registering victory, led by a hat-trick from Brian Price, who found the back of the nets in the 21st, 24th and 35th minutes.

Shaquelle Baptiste started proceedings with a goal of his own in the 4th minute. B. Jabar doubled the lead in the 19th minute before Price got into the act. The other contributors were David Corrica (25), Floyd Boyce (41) and Leon Noel in the 53rd minute. Diamond achieved a consolation goal in the 43rd minute.

Soesdyke Falcons were never troubled in their contest against Mocha Champs and got over the line via a 4-0 margin. Tyrone Khan opened proceedinsg from the penalty spot in the 25th minute after being brought down.

Thereafter, goals in the 42nd and 45th minutes from Colin Holder and Mark Barker in the 52nd sealed Soesdyke’s place in the next round and a date with Herstelling Raiders on Saturday in the first match of a double-header from 14:00hrs.

Saturday’s feature game will see Grove Hi Tech coming up against Kuru Kururu Warriors from 16:00hrs. The lone match on Sunday brings together Agricola Red Triangle and Timehri Panthers.

One team from the final three that would be left standing would earn a bye to the final with the other two facing off in the lone semi-final. The finalists would earn the right to be the EBFA’s representative teams to the GFF year-end tourney which has at stake over six million in prizes.