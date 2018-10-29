Mayor to expect no apology from COI chairman

Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into City Hall, Justice (ret’d) Cecil Kennard declared that he has no apology to make for the manner in which he handled Georgetown Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green, when she appeared before commission last Friday.

The COI had a highly charged afternoon session at the Critchlow Labour College last Friday when Chase-Green crossed words with Kennard, in which he interjected while she was being questioned by the COI lawyer, Everton Singh-Lammy.

As the session boiled over the Chairman asked “Can you shut up and listen to the questions” after accusing the Mayor of being rude.

“I have no apology for making that statement,” Kennard announced during an address before the commencement of the inquiry on Monday morning.

He further explained: “In relation to the issue with the Mayor, Friday last, when she was being cross examined by Mr. Lammy… instead of [answering] questions she was asking questions of the lawyer and she continued to prattle and not listen to what the lawyer was saying and it was at that stage [that I said] madam shut up and listen.”

At the time the mayor was being questioned about her handling of the ‘No-confidence Motion’ that was tabled against embattled Town Clerk Royston King earlier this year.

Kennard reproached the mayor for not seeking independent legal advice when the Motion was moved by Councillor Sherod Duncan at a statutory meeting in March, since she instead chose to accept legal advice procured by the said town clerk against whom the Motion was moved.

When the ‘no-confidence motion’ was brought before the council, the town clerk reportedly pre-empted the arguing of the matter by tendering a letter from his personal lawyer, former Magistrate Maxwell Edwards, stating that the council did not have the authority to tender a Motion of No-Confidence against him.

Some persons have since criticised the COI Chairman’s conduct towards the mayor. Kennard took the opportunity on Monday morning to defend his ability to preside with impartiality over the Commission.

“I am appalled at what is being said that I am not likely to be fair in my recommendations to the Local Government Commission (LGC), which sought my help to sit at this Inquiry. I assure all that I intend to act according to the evidence… and I will make my recommendation on that basis. I don’t know how it is being misrepresented as to what took place here [on Friday].”

“I have presided in hundreds of cases and no one has ever accused me of being biased and I don’t intent to be biased of any issued,” he said on Monday morning.