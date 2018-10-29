Bosai Iner-Dratment dominoes | General Services beat Mines 64-49, Plant  Operations upset Plant Maintenance 41-39

By Joe Chapman

Reigning champions General Services staved off the challenge of the Mines 64-49, but Plant Operations scored an exciting 41-39 upset win over Plant Maintenance last Saturday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court.

The two teams will now meet in this year’s BOSAI Inter Department basketball final on Saturday at the same venue.

General Services were off to a 18-11 first quarter advantage as last year’s Most Valuable Player Jamar Bethune led their early charge with five points and with Alfie Robertson filling the lanes with Terron Welch, this gave the Services the edge as they maintained their lead at lemon time by a 32-24 cushion.

That response from the Mines, who were outscored by a single point 14-13 towards the break at half time, gave them the drive they needed as they went on a 16-14 third quarter run, but still were adrift 40-46, as the champions made their best effort in the final stanza of the game.

They were able to gain a 18-9 exchange in their favour, despite the inside game of the Mines ‘big man’ Dennis Anderson, who had chalked up 14 points in the second and third quarters of the game as Marlon Pollydore, who hit in 11 first half points, kept the Mines in with a chance of going to the final.

But the fine passing game of the Services through Welch, Bethune and Robertson in particular, would ensure the defending champions control the game; ending with a 64-49 triumph.

Robertson finished with 18 points as Bethune scored 17 and Welch 10, as the losing Mines side got 16 points each from Anderson and Marlon Pollydore with Akeem Primo supporting with eight.

Playing in the first game, Plant Operations surprised their opponents, Plant Maintenance, with a stinging two-point victory.

Operations first jumped into the lead with an 8-4 score when the first quarter ended and with some fine ball movement, were leading 19-12 from an 11-8 run before the half time break.

Quincy Dodson and Omissi Williams were the main players pushing the game for the Operations side and despite Maintenance being able to turn things around somewhat by outscoring their opponents 14-11 and 13-11, respectively, in the next two periods of play, it proved inadequate.

In the dying stages, OperationS got a crucial basket by Myron Prescott and a free-throw by Williams sealed the win for the Operations, who in the last minute were able to put together a combination to contest the championship.

Operations were led to their win through Dodson, who had a top score of 12 points, as Williams supported with eight while Myron Scott added seven in the win.

The final and third place playoff games are set for Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court.