Biker killed in accident

A BIKER succumbed to injuries he sustained during an accident on the Queenstown Public Road, Essequibo Coast, shortly after midday on Sunday.

Dead is Naitram Sankar, 28, of Agricola, East Bank Demerara. The accident occurred around 13:00hrs.

Sankar was visiting the coast at the time of his demise. He had travelled to the area along with a group of bikers to attend the Essequibo Night Exhibition and Fair, which is under way at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground.

According to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, Sankar was riding motorcycle number CG 1530, when he allegedly lost control and ended up on the western parapet of the Queenstown Public Road.

In the process, he struck down pedestrian Juilet Miller, 58, of Queenstown Village. They were both picked up by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where the driver was pronounced dead on arrival.

Miller is currently hospitalised in the female surgical ward of the hospital suffering from a fractured left hip. The police are investigating the accident.