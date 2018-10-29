Ariel Speedboat in three-peat!

…upstage SVC New York as Guyana Softball Cup 8 ends

By Frederick Halley

LAST year they created history by becoming the first team to retain championship honours in the Open category of the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Guyana Softball Cup.

Just before midnight on Sunday, Ariel Speedboat players and ecstatic fans were basking in glory with another sensational win as the curtain came down on the eighth edition of the tournament at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground, Queenstown.

In what was billed as the clash of the titans, Ariel Speedboat prevailed over the much-vaunted SVC New York side by four wickets, thereby copping their second major title in as many weeks, following their successful defence of the Prime Minister Cup in the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSL) tournament which climaxed last weekend at the Everest Cricket Club ground.

Set a challenging 162 for victory, after their opponents reached 161 for six in their allotted 20 overs, Ariel Speedboat got to the target in 17.3 overs, with their captain Wazeer Hussain fittingly hitting the winning runs, blasting Andrew Gonsalves over midwicket for six.

The two-time defending champions lost opener Shazam Hussain (one) in the third over, but his partner Anand Bharat (23), who was mixing aggression with solid defence, shared a useful third wicket partnership of 43 with Greg Singh as Ariel Speedboat consolidated their position.

The dismissals of Bharat, who struck a six and a four and Lennox Marks (seven), gave SVC some semblance of hope. However, Singh and Vickash Dhaniram steadied the innings with a sensible sixth wicket stand of 44, aided by a horrendous last over by Vijay Surujpaul which saw him conceding 19 runs, including an incredible 10 wides.

Vijay’s over, the 13th of the innings, virtually sealed the fate of SVC New York as the returning Mark Harold was savagely greeted by his former teammate Singh who hoisted him for two massive sixes, before the latter got his revenge, bowling Singh for 35, a knock that included four sixes.

By the time an over enthusiastic Dhaniram departed for 27 (one six and three fours), Ariel Speedboat needed a mere four runs to complete the formalities. Their skipper graciously obliged. A generous 55 extras, consisting of an incredible 32 wides, did little to help SVC New York’s cause.

Earlier, seasoned campaigners Richard Latif (42) and Sarfraz Esau (39) had given their side an excellent chance of dethroning the defending champions. Latiff, who smashed four sixes and an equal number of fours, shared a fine opening stand of 62 in eight overs with Navin Singh (10).

Several quick wickets in the middle, however, halted SVC New York’s progress before Esau shored up the middle and lower order with little support. His innings was laced with three sixes and a four. Shazam Hussain ended with three for 47, Kishore Smith two for 15 and Ian Ivan two for 32.

The victory meant Speedboat had earned the top prize of $800,000 and the Trophy Stall trophy while SVC New York pocketed $200,000 and the runner-up trophy. Both teams also received medals.

As a further incentive for their sensational victory, Ariel Speedboat were presented with $500,000, compliments of Bardon Construction Services of Waller’s Delight, West Coast Demerara. Retesh Singh made the presentation to skipper Wazeer Hussain.

Sunday night’s man-of-the-match was Greg Singh for his fine 35, while the Most Valuable Player of the Open category was his teammate Kishore Smith. Chandrashekar Arjune of SVC Spartans took away the prize for the lone five-wicket haul. Smith’s prize was a gold bat in the form of a pendant with diamond encrusted, compliments of Steve Jewellery, who has been making similar donations from the onset of the tournament. Similarly, all trophies and medals were sponsored by Trophy Stall of Bourda Market.

GFSCA president Ramchand Ragbeer expressed appreciation to all 24 teams which participated in the three-day tournament, promising that it would even be better in 2019. Ragbeer also reserved special praises for the several sponsors who have helped in making the competition it has grown into.

A minute’s silence was observed for the late softball stalwart, Amrit “Rocky” Rai who passed away under tragic circumstances exactly one year ago Sunday. Among those in attendance was Rai’s cousin, Eric Ferrier, who initiated the ceremony. Ferrier is the president of the New York Softball Cricket League.