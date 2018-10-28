NEW York City has always fascinated me for many reasons and it is viewed as city of endless possibilities. While visiting I look forward to attending a show on Broadway or dining at the Stardust Diner, home of the singing wait staff in Times Square. Just walking around Times Square generates an energy that provides a larger than life vision for our lives. There are so many nationalities, races, languages and a comfortable atmosphere to be you. I had made plans to meet with my friends, Monica Read and Claudia Vidal, who are both authors. Two amazing women with a passion to contribute to humanity and that is one of the reasons I connected so well with them. Claudia suggested that one of the things we should do is attend the UN Convention on Journalists’ Safety and I am happy we did because the discussions and testimonials were mind-blowing. I always admire the colourful flags in front of the UN buildings.

The UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity aims to create a free and safe environment for journalists and media workers, both in conflict and non-conflict situations, with a view to strengthening peace, democracy and development worldwide. Anthony Bellanger, General Secretary of the International Federation of Journalists led the programme. He shared with us that he had a meeting the day before with various world leaders. Journalists from around the world made various presentations and shared experiences.

G. M Jamali, who is from Pakistan and Chief Reporter of The Express Tribune, reported that in Pakistan the journalist there are fearless and are prepared to die for what they believe in and many were recently fired and hundreds are on a hunger strike in protest. Rana Rahimour, a British Iranian journalist who works for the BBC World Service, shared stories of the horrible things that happened to her and her family because of her career choice. They received death threats and her parents were banned from leaving Iran and she was banned from entering her home country. It is alarming the number of journalists who were killed over the years.

Jamal Khashoggi, a veteran Saudi journalist and author, was the most recent. His murder was part of the discussion and it was obvious the fear in many about their own safety. One of the highlights of the day was meeting the Champion of Change, Sheila Katzman. When I entered the room I saw this elegant woman who stood out because of the way she dressed. She approached me and said, “I know you.” I replied, “Maybe you do because I have that demeanour of someone you ought to know.” I said it with humour and then said: “I am Sonia Noel from Georgetown, Guyana.”

We started a great conversation which continued after that event. Sheila Katzman is Jamaican born; a multi-talented broadcast and theatre professional focused on empowering and giving voice to local communities by developing participatory forms of media. As an applied theatre practitioner, she has facilitated leadership workshops around the world using theatrical arts, socio-dramatic techniques and radio as tools of social and political change. She serves as president of the US chapter of the International Association of Women in Radio and Television (IAWRT) and as chair of the NYC for CEDAW (UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women) coalition, advocating for a New York City Women’s Bill of Rights based on CEDAW. She shared some things she witnessed travelling around the world. She is so passionate about representing, especially female journalists around the world. She expressed her disappointment with the attendance of Caribbean journalists at international conferences. I think in the Caribbean, journalists and media workers are in a safe zone compared to what happens in other parts of the world.

They play a very important role in our daily lives and are often disrespected.

The next time you listen or watch the news, think about all the persons who are presenting and the ones behind the scene that made it possible for you to know what is happening in your community and around the world. After the event, we stopped at a cafe a block away for our own discussion then headed to the subway for our respective trains to Long Island, Bronx and New Jersey.

We took a few seconds to appreciate the talented musicians performing in the subway and even started singing along to “There’s no Sunshine when she is Gone”.

Let’s continue to respect each other and support the people that bring the news to us as we celebrate this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY