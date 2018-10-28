Township! | Mahdia becomes a town

AMID much pomp and ceremony, and in the presence of hundreds of persons, President David Granger declared Mahdia a town. Established in 1884, Mahdia, located in the Potaro-Siparuni Region, is now the 10th town in Guyana. President Granger, in his address, encouraged the residents to diversify their economy to include manufacturing, agricultural production, and commerce among other critical sectors, thereby reducing its dependency gold mining. Here are some scenes from the historic ceremony: