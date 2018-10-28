Township! | Mahdia becomes a town

(Trinidad and Tobago Guardian)-The calypso fraternity has been thrown into mourning following the death early this morning of veteran Winston “Mighty Shadow” Bailey.
Venezuela leader ‘survives drone attack’
(BBC)-Venezuelan officials say explosive drones went off as President Nicolás Maduro was giving a live televised speech in Caracas, but he is unharmed.
Private aircraft bearing Venezuelan registration detained at CJIA
An investigation has been launched into the landing of a private chartered aircraft at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Monday afternoon with suspected false registration number and connections...
Judge blocks release of Former Brazilian President Lula
(BBC)- A Brazilian judge has overturned an order passed earlier by another judge for the immediate release of ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, better known as "Lula".
AMID much pomp and ceremony, and in the presence of hundreds of persons, President David Granger declared Mahdia a town. Established in 1884, Mahdia, located in the Potaro-Siparuni Region, is now the 10th town in Guyana. President Granger, in his address, encouraged the residents to diversify their economy to include manufacturing, agricultural production, and commerce among other critical sectors, thereby reducing its dependency gold mining. Here are some scenes from the historic ceremony: