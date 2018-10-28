Guyana Softball Cup 8 concludes today under lights at DCC

… Floodlights Masters booted

AFTER two days of rip-roaring battle among 24 local and overseas softball teams, the Guyana Softball Cup 8 will climax today at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground under lights.

The atmosphere at softball encounters is usually very noisy and exciting and today should be no different with some of the country’s top softball players expected to showcase their talent in what should be three riveting finals in the Over-45, Over-50 and Open categories to be played under floodlights.

To add to the day’s excitement, Trophy Stall Angels, 4R Lioness, Mike’s Wellwoman and Karibee Girls will battle in the female category.

Action bowls off at 10:00hrs.

Meanwhile, Regal Masters and Fisherman Masters will lock horns in the Over-45 final while Floodlights and Parika Defenders will battle in the Over-50 category.

SVC will meet either Regal All Stars or Ariel Speedboat in the Open final. Up to press time last evening, Regal All Stars and Ariel Speedboat were locked in battle under lights at DCC.

Floodlights Masters and Regal Masters continued their softball rivalry when the two teams met in one of the Over-45 semifinal games. Played at the DCC ground in front of avid softball fans, a thrilling final over saw Regal Masters get the better of their opponents by three wickets.

Floodlights, asked to bat first, managed 139-7. Uniss Yusuf and Ramo Malone added 29 for the first wicket before Yusuf was bowled by Mahendra Arjune (3-28) for 17. Malone was then bowled by Laurie Singh for 11, before Arjune continued the slide with the wickets of Ramesh Deonarine (16), and Jagdesh Persaud (1), at 61-4.

Vinesh Vivakanand (36), Patrick Khan (12), and Wesley Parsnauth with an unbeaten 32, propped the innings towards the end. David Harper took 2-22 while Mahendra Hardyal claimed 1-8.

In reply, two-time Prime Minister’s Cup champions held their nerve in a hard-fought run chase to clinch a victory with one ball to spare.

They reached 140-7 in 19.5 overs with Eric Thomas leading the way with an unbeaten 30. He received support from Mahase Chunilall who contributed 24.

In the other semifinal clash, Fisherman Masters edged Albion Masters by three wickets with four balls to spare.

Batting first, Albion Masters made 145-6. Imran Hussain hit five fours and three sixes in his 67 while Veerapen Moonsammy contributed 41. In reply, Fisherman team rallied around Robert Mohan, who made a composed unbeaten 35. Fazal Ali made 32 while Hemraj (17) and Baldeo Persaud (16), contributed towards the win. They eventually reached 149-7.

The Open semifinal between SVC and SVC Spartans was a highly competitive game, but in the end SVC came out victorious, winning by 28 runs.

Batting first, SVC compiled a challenging total of 199-6. The total was built around an attacking 78 from Vijay Surujpaul, who smashed ten sixes and a four in his knock. He received support from Andrew Gonsalves with 40.

In reply, SVC Spartans were restricted to 170-6, despite a fighting unbeaten 89 from David Looknauth – an innings which included four fours and ten sixes. Richard Latif and Mark Harold claimed two wickets apiece for the winners.

The Over-50 semifinals saw Floodlights whip the NYSCL by nine wickets. Scores – NYSCL 128-9.. O. Jackman 29 and R. Singh 22; Floodlights 133-1, with K. Baljit 62 and R. Pereira 42 not out).

In the other semifinal Parika Defenders defeated New York President’s X1 by 42 runs. Scores – Parika Defenders 174-5; New York President’s X1 132-9.

The event, which is organised by the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA), has grown to become the most popular and well-attended softball cricket competition in Guyana.

While the organisers have not disclosed the financial rewards, Chronicle Sport was informed that a substantial amount will be handed over to the winners and runners-up in all categories.

Three gold pendants in the shape of a cricket bat will also be presented to the Most Valuable Player of the Open, Over-45 and Over-50 categories.