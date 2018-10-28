Contracts worth $320M signed for Berbice, Linden synthetic tracks

TWO contracts collectively worth $320M were signed on Friday for phase three of the synthetic track projects in Region Six – East Berbice-Corentyne, and Region Ten – Upper Demerara-Berbice.

Representatives of BK International Inc. and Builders Hardware and General Supplies were on hand on Friday afternoon to sign the contracts at the boardroom of Ministry of Social Cohesion, Main and Quamina Streets, Georgetown.

BK International Inc. has been awarded the contract for Region Six track, to be built at Burnham Park, New Amsterdam, Berbice, which is worth approximately $141M.

Builders Hardware and General Supplies has secured the contract for the facility at Bayroc Community Centre ground, Wismar, Linden, to the tune of $179M. The two contractors were selected from 14 tenders for Region Six project and from 12 for Region Ten.

At the signing, Deputy Director of Sport, Melissa Dow-Richardson noted; “We’re in phase three and this is specific to the ground preparation … there will be groundwork, laying of necessary drainage pipes, curb work, asphalting and concreting where necessary. This is prior to phase four when the laying of the synthetic material would be conducted.”

Actual work will start seven days after the signing of the contract, while this phase should be completed within three to six months, Dow-Richardson explained.

Minister with responsibility for Sport, Dr. George Norton, said community involvement in the project has been sought to ensure government gets worth for money.

He revealed also that while he was pleased that work on the two tracks is heading in the right direction, the signing of contracts is long overdue.