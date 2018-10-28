AFC congratulates Dr Shivnarine Chanderpaul

THE Alliance For Change (AFC) has congratulated Dr Shivnarine Chanderpaul on receiving a wholly deserving Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of the West Indies.

Dr Chanderpaul is a true Guyanese champion who exudes the quintessential indomitable spirit of a Guyanese warrior.

Shiv faithfully served Guyana and West Indies cricket for well over two decades and continues to be an exemplar and role model for young Guyanese and young people around the world. Shiv commands the respect of millions of fans globally and proudly flies the Golden Arrrowhead wherever he is engaged, on or off the field.

The AFC looks forward to his continued contributions in cricket and in moulding the next generation of Guyanese citizens.

The party salutes Dr Chanderpaul and recognises him as the most outstanding and distinguished Guyanese citizen to have emerged from the East Coast Demerara village of Unity.