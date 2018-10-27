Rape accused bus driver remanded

WEEKS after an arrest warrant was issued for a rape-accused bus driver, he was on Friday hauled before a city court.

Sherwin Brandt, 41, who was jointly charged with Asahel Williams but failed to show up on the day when the matter was called, was remanded to prison by Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

The charge alleged that the men, on October 7, 2015 at Plum Park, Sophia, engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl. The matter was heard in camera.

He was not required to plead to the charge because the matter laid was indictable.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on November 16, 2018

Weeks ago, the conductor Asahel Williams was slapped with the same charge however he was released on $300,000 bail and ordered to return to court on September 24.

According to reports, the teen was a lone passenger in the Route 40 minibus which was driven by Brandt and conducted by Williams. The men allegedly took the teen to a location at Plum Park and took turns having sex with the child.

The teen confided in her parents and the matter was reported to the police.