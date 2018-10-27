One year jail for stealing $96,000 in items from clothes vendor

A 26-year old man was on Friday sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to a simple larceny charge.

Mohammed Rafeek appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Magistrate’s Court and pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on October 23, 2018 at Seawall Road, Georgetown, he stole a quantity of items totaling $ 96,000, property of Michael Jonasa.

Rafeek, in his explanation, stated that “he (the victim) already get back all he stuff.”

According to the facts presented by police, on October 23, 2018, the victim, who is a vendor, had secured his stand at the seawall. Upon his return the next day he found that the stand was broken into. As such the matter was reported to police and acting on information, the accused was arrested. Police say that Rafeek admitted to the crime in a caution statement.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by the magistrate.