GBTI contributes to cancer organisations

THE staff of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) have recorded their highest contribution yet to the cause of cancer treatment and support.

For the past several years, the staff would make a donation and the bank would match the total accumulated and distribute between the Guyana Cancer Foundation and the Periwinkle Club.

This year the staff raised in excess of $400,000. “Just as we celebrate the successes of our customers, we understand their challenges and needs and we represent their cause to the fullest. And, we believe our collective efforts will make a difference to those in need,” GBTI said in a release.

Breast Cancer Awareness is being observed this month.