‘Big Head’ nabbed in Jamaica for drugs

…US seeks his extradition

BUSINESSMAN, Shervington Lovell aka “Big Head” has been arrested in Jamaica for suspected drug trafficking, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) confirmed on Friday.

Reports indicate that two other persons, a Surinamese and a Venezuelan, who were in Lovell’s company, were also arrested.

Enquiries reveal that the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) of the United States is seeking Lovell’s extradition from Jamaica to face multiple drug trafficking and other charges in the US, related to Guyana and other countries.

The 48- year-old businessman of Lot 333 Robert Drive, Republic Park, East Bank Demerara is said to be the owner of the Tower Suites Hotel on Main Street, as well as a few other hotels in the city and in Berbice. In July this year, the man and his wife opened the “Leisure Inn Hotel” and multi-purpose facility, at a gala ceremony in the town of New Amsterdam.

Previously, the Jamaican authorities had detained a vessel `Shiva Hope’ owned by Lovell, which was suspected to be involved in drug trafficking. Reports are that the vessel was being used to traffic illegal drugs between Jamaica and St Maarten.

In 2010, Lovell was among several businessmen who were arrested by the police following a spate of murders here. They were all subsequently released.