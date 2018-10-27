Bandit shot dead at Zeelugt

A man who police described as a known character was shot and killed on Saturday morning during a confrontation with the lawmen after he allegedly committed an armed robbery on a couple at Zeelugt on the East Bank of Essequibo on Friday night.

The suspected bandit has been identified as 19-year-old Noel ’Kevin’ Kissoon of 808 Zeelugt New Housing Scheme,EBE .

Kissoon while armed with a handgun assaulted and robbed a couple at their home on Friday evening.

Police investigations revealed that the couple were relaxing in their veranda about 19:00h on Friday ,when a man carrying a handgun pounced and relieved them of a sum of cash,four cellphones, two gold bands and a finger ring. He struck the victims on their heads with the firearm before escaping.

Based on information received, about 05:45hrs on Saturday, the lawmen proceeded to the suspect’s home where on arrival,he allegedly brandished a handgun and in a menacing manner pointed same at the ranks and was shot once in the lower region of his abdomen.

He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. Police recovered the female victim’s finger ring from one of the man’s fingers while the items except the cash, were found in his house.

Kissoon who was previously convicted for break and enter and larceny and currently has four pending matters before the court for robbery under arms, rape and possession of narcotics. In addition, he was wanted for several recent robberies and for an alleged indecent assault of a female.

Police investigations are ongoing.