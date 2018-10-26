Young Guyanese create ‘Jack Victor’ film

– First-cut screening set for Sunday

USING the heightened tensions spurring from the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela, a group of young Guyanese have come together to create an independent film called ‘Jack Victor’.

According to Elson Lowe, the creative mind behind this project, “The film is about a Guyanese spy [Jack Victor] who’s trying to find out what Venezuela’s intentions are,” and noted that it is set on the context of when Guyana first discovered oil and tensions between the two neighbouring countries heightened.

Though based on real events (i.e.,the border controversy), the film uses fiction to make the movie a bit more appealing to its audience.

Given that the controversy is now at the hands of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Lowe also said: “We thought this is a really great time to bring out this film and address this topic and educate Guyanese.”

But aside from edifying Guyanese on these current affairs, the film also seeks to create an experience that lets Guyanese know what is possible in the film industry, according to Lowe.

On Sunday, October 28, the first-cut screening of the movie will be held at the Queen’s College auditorium from 18:00 hours. It stars local musician, Shoghi Boodhoo, alongside a host of other local, young talent.

Producer of the event,Pernell Christie, spoke with The Buzz ahead of Sunday’s first-cut viewing to talk more about the film and its production.

Christie said, “The movie showcases what you can do with real events if you only add a little creativity in it.” Explaining further, he highlighted that Lowe was able to take a real event and tweak it just a bit to make it into something people can enjoy while learning.

In creating the movie, however, funding was a bit of a challenge, according to the producer. But that didn’t deter the young people involved and Christie noted that this is hopefully the first of a series of Jack Victor films that will be created.

“Within our first year of work, we’re looking to showcase how our crop of talent is going to improve,” he said, while adding that the intention is to foster the development of the industry in Guyana.

“All in all, the movie and event [the screening] go hand-in-hand to showcase the will of a few Guyanese to take it to the extra level, by stepping into what we’re not usually known for [and] opening up an industry in what we can actually thrive in,” he shared.

Tickets for the regular screening cost $1,500 while the VIP tickets cost $2,500. Under 19 tickets cost only $800.