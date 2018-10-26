Woman killed at Baramita

Police at Baramita in the North West District have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman whose lifeless body was found at the village on Wednesday.

Reports are that Ruthina Thomas was allegedly beaten and raped. Persons at Baramita have noted that she was also pregnant. Her naked body was discovered at Central Baramita in an unfinished building along the airstrip.Police arrested the suspect on Thursday.

The woman’s body is awaiting a post-mortem examination as police investigate the incident.