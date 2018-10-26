US seeks extradition of “Big Head”

…businessman arrested in Jamaica on drug trafficking charges

Businessman, Shervington Lovell aka “Big Head” has been arrested in Jamaica for suspected drug trafficking, authorities here have confirmed.

A source at the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) confirmed Lovell’s arrest.

Online news entity News Source reported on Friday that two other persons, a Surinamese and a Venezuelan,who were in Lovell’s company, have also been arrested.

It was reported too that the United States is now expected to seek Lovell’s extradition from Jamaica to face multiple drug trafficking and other charges in the US related to Guyana and other countries.

The businessman is said to be the owner of the Tower Suites hotel on Main Street as well as a few other hotels in the city and in Berbice. In July this year, the man and his wife opened the ‘Leisure Inn Hotel’ and Multi Purpose facility at a gala ceremony in the town of New Amsterdam.

Previously , the Jamaican authorities detained a vessel owned by Lovell, the Shiva Hope, which was suspected to be involved in drug trafficking. Reports are that the vessel was being used to traffic illegal drugs between Jamaica and St Maarten.

In 2010 , Lovell was among several businessman who were arrested by the police following series of executions. The men were subsequently released.