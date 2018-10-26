Porter killed in accident near Providence Stadium

A 45-year-old porter died on Friday morning after a truck laden with diesel ran off the road and crashed into the fence at the National Stadium at Providence on the East Bank of Demerara.

Dead is Kirk Peters. The driver of the truck, John Da Silva was treated at the Diamond Hospital and was sent away.

Reports are that DaSilva was driving the truck along the roadway in a southerly direction. The truck was laden with more than two dozen drums of diesel. While in the vicinity of the stadium one of the tires blew-out causing the vehicle to crash into the stadium’s fence.

Both men, who were seated at the front of the truck, were pinned down and public spirited citizens as well as the police and other officials went to their rescue.

The accident resulted in a build-up of traffic along the East Bank public road south of the stadium.